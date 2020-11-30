Leading Off (11/30/2020)

COVID. Dallas County reported 3,303 additional cases and six deaths on Sunday. But that number comes with an asterisk: it includes numbers from Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, because of the Thanksgiving holiday, and also reflects fewer people getting tested. “We’ll have more accurate numbers again on Tuesday and Wednesday and begin to see any effects from the Thanksgiving holiday by next Friday and into the weekend with a full realization of any uptick manifesting itself by the following weekend,” says County Judge Clay Jenkins. (If you did gather for Thanksgiving, here is what you should do.) If you prefer to look at it in a different way, COVID-19 patients took up more than 15 percent of North Texas hospital beds for the third straight day. Should those numbers hold for a week, then bars will close and restaurants and retail will go back to 50 percent capacity.

Freeze! Sub-freezing temps are coming soon, maybe Tuesday morning. But if you go outside right now, you’ll see it’s close enough. Anyway, I’m just happy we have 100 percent entered my favorite time of year: jacket season. I have so little to look forward to. Let me just enjoy this.

Mavs Start Training Camp Tomorrow. OK, I also have this to look forward to. I can’t believe the NBA is already almost back. Here are a few questions to start with.