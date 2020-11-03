Leading Off (11/3/20)

VOTE! This is it, folks. If you haven’t cast your ballot yet, then get to casting like Ott DeFoe. At the end of his post yesterday about early voter turnout, Matt broke down where and how you can make your voice heard. IMPORTANT: vote for that DISD bond program. Despite what the ballot language says, helping the district continue its success will not raise your taxes. Peter explained earlier why the ballot language is bunk, and I explained how Mayor Eric Johnson has broken his promise to support DISD.

Downtown Businesses Board Up. They are prepping like a hurricane is about to hit. I really hope this turns out not to have been necessary. Stay safe, folks.

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 1,517 new cases yesterday, but a bunch of those come from “a bulk upload from outpatient clinics that have ramped up antigen testing this month,” according to County Judge Clay Jenkins. So let’s call the number more like 477, with two additional deaths. Collin added 96 cases. Mask up and stay away from other people when you can.

Frisco City Council Election Gets Chippy. Sadaf Haq is the first Muslim woman to run for Frisco City Council. On Friday, mailers went out that attacked her faith. Brian Livingston, the incumbent, said he thinks Haq herself sent the mailers in an attempt to make him look bad. But she says that he sent the mailers in such a way as to make it look like she sent them. Got that?

American Airlines Cuts 100,000 Flights. December doesn’t look great for the carrier.