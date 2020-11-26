Leading Off (11/26/20)

Thanks for Not Traveling to Mexico. The CDC doesn’t want you to go, and you might not be allowed back in.

Thanks to Our First Responders, Nurses, Doctors, and Teachers. We’re talking to you, and you, and you.

Thanks to CBS 11 Meteorologist Scott Padgett for the Best Tornado Coverage on Tuesday Night From His Festive Christmas-Decorated Home. Thanks to you, we had our shoes, flashlights, and iPhone charger ready. And snacks–we made sure to grab snacks.

Thanks to Texas Ale Project for a Beer Dedicated to Pantera. We didn’t know we needed it, but we do.

And Thanks for Buying My Cookbook. You’re the best. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it. I hope the tonic syrup worked out for you. I made an extra batch for myself just so I’d be fully stocked for today. If you need more copies for holiday gifts, you can order it here.