Leading Off (11/24/20)

A Glimpse Into Dallas’ Cycles of Violence. As public officials bicker about how to combat the rise in violent crime, one family mourns the deaths of two brothers who were shot and killed in southeast Dallas in October. Family members believe that after Demico King, 29, was killed on October 7, his brother Nico went to confront his attacker and was also shot and killed. The incident offers a glimpse into the complexity of untangling cycles of rage and violence that currently grip the city, and suggests the need for both a public safety response to the crisis, as well as the need to deploy public health resources to help heal Dallas’ violence-shattered communities.

Seven New Dallas County COVID Deaths. The new deaths bring the toll in Dallas County to 1,191. There was also a sharp decline in new cases — only 541 reported Monday after a multiple days with more than 1,800 new daily cases. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said it was too soon to call the decrease a new trend. As we head into the Thanksgiving weekend, one Arlington family warns that a single gathering, even after months of following social distancing and mask guidelines, led to a massive family breakout. And as vaccines move towards the market, a Texas health department panel issued recommendations on how to roll out the first doses, beginning with health care workers in long-term care institutions.

Family Continues Search for Missing Dallas Man. Early morning on October 22, Alan White arrived at the L.A. Fitness on Haskell Ave. for his normal daily workout. But then, not long after arriving, White got back in his car and headed home. He never got there. Now family members are offering a $20,000 reward for information about White’s mysterious disappearance. Security cameras show that after leaving the gym, White stopped to fill up his gas tank at the RaceTrac gas station on Maple and Inwood, about a mile from his home. The black Porsche Macan SUV loaner he was driving was later found 15 miles south of his house near Simpson Stuart and Bonnie View roads.