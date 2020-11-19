Leading Off (11/19/20)

Numbers Off for Second Day Due to State Reporting Issue. Which makes yesterday’s 947 new coronavirus cases and record 17 deaths, one a new mother in her thirties, even more troubling. Tarrant County became the first county in North Texas to report more than 2,000 new cases in a single day. And Dallas County health officials are investigating the Union Gospel Mission Dallas homeless shelter after five employees and 10 residents tested positive for the virus as of last night.

Gov. Greg Abbott Announces Plan to Send State Troopers to Dallas After One of Deadliest Weekends, With Seven Homicides in 24 Hours. It’s not clear how many will be dispatched, but it sounds like the intent is to have them help with investigations and not serve on patrol, in contrast to what happened last summer.

Six Former Dallas Jesuit Prep Students Are Added to Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Abuse by Priests in the 1970s and 1980s. The lawsuit was originally filed by two former students in Dallas County civil court in August 2019. Along with three deceased priests, the other named defendants include the Rev. Peter Callery, a teacher and wrestling coach; Vincent Malatesta, a former teacher and counselor; and Robert Crisp, a former priest.

People Forget How to Drive and Crash Into Two Dallas Restaurants. In what appear to be entirely unrelated incidents, drivers drove into S&D Oyster Company and Haute Sweets Patisserie on Tuesday. The driver at Haute Sweets accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake, and injured three employees when the vehicle drove into the kitchen, including chef-owner Tida Pichakron. The shop will be closed for at least a month for repairs, but it will be open today to sell off all surviving pastries.