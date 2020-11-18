Leading Off (11/18/20)

COVID Hope. New trial results show Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shot is 95 percent effective. The FDA is expected to approve the first rapid at-home COVID-19 test. And new cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County dropped from the record rates we’ve been seeing in recent days, but Dallas County health officials expect the numbers to rise again, particularly with the coming Thanksgiving holiday.

FBI Investigating Attorney General Ken Paxton. Sources told the Associated Press that the FBI is looking into accusations from former members of the AG’s staff that Paxton committed bribery and abused his office. Paxton has shown no signs that he is willing to resign amidst the ongoing scandal.

Three More Shootings in Dallas. Thankfully, no one was killed in Tuesday night’s shootings, but the three separate incidents came after a weekend that saw at least 13 shootings in Dallas that left seven people dead. Police arrested a teenager accused of shooting and killing another teen in Oak Cliff Monday. The two were fighting over a gun.

Braniff Airways is Back — As a Hotel. The former Braniff flight attendant dormitory near Love Field will be transformed into a boutique hotel by the same company that redeveloped the Statler Hotel. As with the Statler, the new hotel will attempt to capture the nostalgic feel of a bygone age, and it follows similar retro air travel-themed hotels that have opened near JFK Airport in New York and SeaTac in Seattle.