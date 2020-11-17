Leading Off (11/17/20)

COVID-19 Update. As we discussed yesterday on the blog, Dallas County reported 1,831 additional coronavirus cases. And yesterday we lost a Dallas cop to COVID. Sgt. Bronc McCoy was 48 years old. Please wear a mask and put distance between yourself and others.

Washington Post Looks at Shingle Mountain. I doubt VisitDallas will be using this story in its marketing materials: “[E]ven as Dallas is currently more than 60 percent Latino and African American, with a Black city manager and mayor and a diverse City Council, redlining and other historic land-use decisions by White leaders and planners who are long gone continue to have a lasting negative impact.” The story goes from the pile of shingles next to Marsha Jackson’s house to the 1910 lynching of Allen Brooks downtown to Jim Schutze’s book The Accommodation to Mark Lamster’s recent DMN story about the Joppa neighborhood. It’s a great primer on the racist history of Dallas. Everyone should read it.

FBI to Help With Dallas Shootings. After seven murders in a 24-hour period and a rash of shootings of rappers that might be tied to similar shootings in Houston and Atlanta, the Dallas Police Department has asked the FBI for help. “We are in a horrific and tragic state,” said Chief U. Reneé Hall. “And these individuals are empowered by the weapons that they carry and so we are being proactive.” This suggests she doesn’t understand the word “proactive.”

Edith O’Donnell, R.I.P. The philanthropist, along with her husband, Peter, gave nearly $800 million — much of it anonymously — to institutions like UTD, the DMA, the Meadows School, Booker T., and UT Southwestern.