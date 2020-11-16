Leading Off (11/16/2020)

Boosie Badazz Shot in the Leg Near Big ‘T’ Plaza. The Louisiana rapper was in town for a Friday night vigil for Mo3, the local rhymer shot and killed on I-35 near Marsalis on Wednesday. The duo had released the full-length collaboration Badazz Mo3 in February. Police responded to an armed encounter around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, but it was no longer “an active scene.” They found Boosie (aka Torrence Hatch) at Parkland. He was “uncooperative and refused to give officers any information about who, what, and where he was shot.” The shootings, at this point, are considered unrelated. But throw in the shooting of Dr. Rose—Jerret Rosenborough, a dentist and rapper—at his Uptown office on Thursday, and it feels like something is going on.

Ten Shootings Result In Four Dead Over the Weekend. Boosie’s shooting was just one. Here’s a round up.

COVID. Dallas County reported 1,458 cases and one death Sunday. The numbers are going in the wrong direction just as we are about to get to Thanksgiving, likely to be the most super-spreader of holidays given the propensity for large gatherings and aerosol-spraying arguments. Maybe don’t go. Honestly, you know you don’t want to. Stay home, watch the Cowboys lose, eat something besides turkey for a change. I haven’t had turkey in 20 years. You’ll be OK.

Thousands Wait Hours For North Texas Food Bank’s Fifth Mega-Distribution. Saturday’s drop was Thanksgiving-themed. Normally it attracts around 500 families. This weekend: 8,500. Many camped overnight. Clients got a frozen turkey, 20 pounds of nonperishables, 15 pounds of fresh produce, and wheat bread. This is why you wear a mask.

Smattering of Sore Losers Protest Biden Win at Dallas City Hall. At least these people are owning their Trump support, unlike the people in my neighborhood who pulled the signs from their yards overnight on Election Day. Anyway, guys, you lost. I’ve lost before. It’s no fun. I don’t feel even a little bad for you, but I know what it’s like. Not to support a heavily made-up demagogue, but to lose. First step: moving on. OK, good talk. You guys have a good week.