Leading Off (11/12/20)

Dallas County Reports 1,304 New Cases and Three Deaths. Stay home. If your employees can work from home, let them. “We are at a very dangerous point in the fight against COVID,” County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement yesterday. “We are staring down the barrel of the largest spike that we have seen to date in COVID cases.”

Dallas Rapper M03 Shot and Killed on I-35 Near Zoo in the Middle of the Day. The shooter is unknown and at large. It’s not clear how it all went down, but M03, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was out of his car and running away when the suspect pursued him on foot and shot him as well as an innocent bystander in another vehicle. Police are concerned that the “brazen” attack is simply another example of a citywide rise in violent crime between people who know each other. There have already been 211 homicides as compared to 177 this time last year.

Dallas Police Department Will Use Algorithm to Catch Bad Officers. Dallas City Council approved a $907,000 contract with Benchmark Analytics to track police behavior to try to stop bad apples in their tracks. Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata is skeptical. “We already have an Internal Affairs Department,” he told CBS. “We already have a Citizens Review Board. We can look at every single complaint that comes through. So why do we need another third party to reinvent the wheel?” Other police departments, including Nashville, Albuquerque, and New Jersey, are already using the technology. DPD will start implementing it in the next few months.