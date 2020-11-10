Leading Off (11/10/20)

COVID Update. Folks, we are officially in trouble. Dallas County reported 1,248 new cases Monday, with two deaths. Tarrant reported 1,525 new a cases, a record, and Collin County reported 148. You know what to do: wear a mask. Avoid social interactions. Keep your distance. Wash your hands. Let’s all do our part to take care of each other.

Dak on the Mend. Stephen Jones says Dak’s busted ankle is ahead of schedule in its healing.

87,000 Turkeys Explode in Fire. This one is a bit far afield to get Leading Off coverage, but any time 87,000 turkeys explode, even if they explode in Tyler, we are going to bring you the news. If you’d planned to get a famous Greenberg Smoked Turkey this year, you’d best hustle to Central Market and hope you get lucky. They will be in short supply. An enormous freezer at their facility caught fire and exploded. Sam Greenberg says they will rebuild.

Schonfeld Comes to Town. The fancy New York hedge fund Schonfeld Strategic Advisors has signed a lease on 3,000 square feet at the Crescent. My prediction: more money, more problems.

Arboretum Gives Pumpkins to Zoo. You know all those pumpkins the Dallas Arboretum rolls out each year? Some of them are headed to the Dallas Zoo, where elephants and hippos will smash em and eat em. Perhaps we’ve found a way to handle those exploded turkeys?