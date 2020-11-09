Leading Off (11/09/2020)

Cowboys Lose. Most people, rightly, gave the Cowboys zero chance to beat the undefeated Steelers, given that Dallas was starting its fourth QB of the season and that quarterback was Garrett Gilbert, a veteran of various practice squads and failed leagues. But he looked good, the special teams came through with a number of big plays, and the defense held up pretty strong for most of the game. And then it all went to heck at the end. But it was much more entertaining than it had any right to be and more entertaining than the Cowboys have been for the bulk of this season.

Sore Losers Turn Out for ‘Stop the Steal’ Rallies in Grapevine and Rockwall. Trump lost. By a lot. There is zero evidence for anything else. Deal with it.

George W. Bush Congratulates President-elect Biden. “The American people can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear. The challenges that face our country will demand the best of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris – and the best of us all. We must come together for the sake of our families and neighbors, and for our nation and its future.”

COVID. Dallas County reported 848 cases yesterday, and two deaths, a bit less than Saturday, which included 876 cases and three deaths. Mask up and keep your distance.

Alex Trebek, RIP. This has nothing to do with Dallas, other than the joy the longtime Jeopardy host brought me and I’m assuming thousands of others in Dallas. A king.