Leading Off (11/02/2020)

Cowboys Lose. Started off pretty decent—Bendinucci led the team on a scoring drive and the Cowboys got the ball right back in great position after an Eagles fumble. And then the Cowboys fumbled, too. That was pretty much how this garbage game went. I’m a little bummed because this might be the only time Bendinucci gets to play this season, if Andy Dalton is ready to come back, and his name is much more fun to say.

SMU Student Murdered in Downtown Dallas. It looks like Jaden Urrea, 19, from El Paso, was in the wrong place at the wrong time, about to head home after a Halloween party. That helped lead to an unfortunate number …

Dallas Hits 200 Homicides in 2020. It came on a shooting in the Five Mile Creek neighborhood Sunday evening.

COVID. Dallas County reported 750 new cases and one new death. Based on my social media feeds from Saturday night, I’d guess we are back at 1,000 pretty soon.

Nikki McKibbin, RIP. The 42-year-old Grand Prairie native finished third on the inaugural season of American Idol. She had suffered a brain aneurysm.