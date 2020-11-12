Charley Pride Wins CMA Lifetime Achievement Award

Last night at the Country Music Association Awards, singer Charley Pride won the CMA’s Lifetime Achievement Award. At the show, Pride performed his signature hit “Kiss An Angel Good Morning” and dueted with Jimmie Allen.

Let’s celebrate Charley’s achievement by looking back at this profile I wrote in 2008, on the occasion of his 70th birthday. During the reporting of that piece, I learned—while watching the singer work out on an abandoned ballfield in Surprise, Arizona, during Rangers spring training—that his cellphone ringtone is “Kiss An Angel Good Morning.” A king.