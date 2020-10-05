Today Is the Last Day To Register to Vote in Texas

Early voting is just over a week away, on October 13. That period runs through October 30, giving you ample chances to avoid the crowds of the November 3 Election Day. But none of that matters if you aren’t registered to vote. Today is the last day to do so. Texas makes it difficult to register by not allowing you to do it online. So you need to make sure the letter you mail in gets postmarked with today’s date. If it isn’t, you’re out of luck.

Head right here to access the voter registration form. You can fill it out online, print it, then mail it to the state. If you’re not sure whether you’re registered, this website is where you can check. If you have questions, the Texas Tribune has this handy app that directs you to your county’s elections office.

Early voting locations will be listed at both the Texas secretary of state’s website and Dallas County’s. If you don’t have a printer, head to your nearest post office, high school, or county or other government office. They’ll have the applications.