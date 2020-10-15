Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Politics & Government

Today Is the Last Day To Participate in the Census

It takes five minutes, if that.

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner October 15, 2020 10:35 am

If you haven’t already, take the census today. Here is the link. Here it is again. It’s the last day you can do so, and it is vitally important. Oh, hey, check it out—the link to the census again. Why is it important?

The 2020 Census will determine congressional representation, inform hundreds of billions in federal funding every year, and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade.

So get on it. Click here, here, here, or here. Or here.

