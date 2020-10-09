Matthew McConaughey Has Plans for You on Sunday

The March for Science bills itself as “the world’s largest grassroots community of science advocates, organizing for a more sustainable and just future.” The group’s focus right now is educating people — especially Texans — about how they can safely vote in person on November 3. Texas, as you likely know, makes it more difficult than it ought to be to cast your ballot by mail. So to help raise money for this effort, the March for Science is bringing together the cast from the 1993 classic Dazed and Confused. Parker Posey, Adam Goldberg, Anthony Rapp, Joey Lauren Adams, Ben Affleck, and Matthew McConaughey are all participating. You can watch it happen Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Go here more details. And here’s a sweet movie poster made for the table read.

What’s this have to do with Dallas? The March for Science is based here. Its president is Matt Tranchin. He just sent along this promo video recorded by McConaughey. It. Is. Amazing.