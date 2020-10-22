Local Eagle Dares You to Peer at Him With Live Cam

In the September 2019 issue of D Magazine, Tara Nieuwesteeg wrote a story about the John Bunker Sands Wetland Center, located 30 minutes southeast of Dallas. The piece focused on the great lengths taken to preserve the nesting area of a pair of bald eagles. Well, lookee here. Tara sends word that a couple weeks ago the folks at JBSWC got a new eagle live cam up and running. As I type this, 10 of us are watching nothing happen. The eagles must be off doing eagle things, terrifying fish and small rodents. You know what, though? It doesn’t matter. Just the sound of the live cam — crickets, wind, the occasional crow caw — is a soothing background track to play during the workday. Highly recommended.

