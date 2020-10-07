Leading Off (10/7/20)

COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County Hospitals on the Rise. The county reported 205 new cases yesterday, and Dallas County health department director Dr. Philip Huang told county commissioners that the rising number of COVID cases in area hospitals is “disturbing.” After the president announced (during a frenzied and possibly dexamethasone-induced Twitter blitz) that there would be no stimulus any time soon, a Texas restaurant lobbyist predicted thousands of restaurants would close because of the ongoing pandemic fallout. And job loses have stripped so many Americans of their health insurance that people are trading insulin on the black market. America is officially great again.

Texas AG Refuses to Fire Controversial Special Prosecutor. Not only has Ken Paxton refused to step down amidst bribery allegations made by whistleblowers on his own staff, who have resigned in protest, he has also continued to employ a special prosecutor whom Paxton’s staff claim has no authority to investigate an Austin developer with ties to top Republicans. In short, they are going to have to drag this guy out of office.

Texas Governor Woos Stock Exchange. Nasdaq, Inc. is possibly interested in moving its data systems to Texas from New Jersey. They like the look of low taxes, wind power.

Man Wore Fake Beard, Blackface During Grisly Murder. Andrew Charles Beard was involved in a bitter custody battle with Alyssa Burkett, the mother of his 1-year-old child. For weeks, Beard used tracking devices to stalk Burkett. Then, last week, Beard painted his face black, put on fake beard, and shot and stabbed Burkett to death outside the apartment complex where she worked in Carrollton. The disguised didn’t fool investigators, who issued a warrant for Beard’s arrest before the suspect turned himself in Monday.