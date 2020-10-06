Leading Off (10/6/20)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 400 new coronavirus cases yesterday and one death. Collin County added 42 cases and no deaths. Dallas is now trending in the wrong direction. People, I have one request: wear a mask, and social distance whenever possible. I guess that is two requests. Might as well add a third: if you have attended a super-spreader event and been around people who have tested positive, don’t be a selfish dummy and go to work to show everyone how tough you are.

North Texas Pastor Ignores Science. Jack Graham is the 70-year-pastor of Plano-based megachurch Prestonwood Baptist. He was at the Rose Garden ceremony, aka the Republican Party’s Red Wedding, and was seated directly in front of Chris Christie, who has COVID. Graham did his thing Sunday, eight days after being exposed to the virus. He told his congregation, “I am ridiculously healthy.” The coronavirus has an incubation period that can last 14 days.

Dallas County Experiencing Mail-In Ballot Problems. Some ballots are being returned to voters because of a “design flaw” on the envelope. About 56,000 ballots have been put in the mail, but only 11,000 have been received. Fox 4 reported that the Dallas County Elections Office would not answer questions about the matter.

Airlines Cut Flights. American cut its November flights by 46 percent, about 86,000. Southwest cut its November schedule by 36 percent and says it needs its employees to take a 10 percent pay cut to avoid furloughs.