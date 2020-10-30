Leading Off (10/30/20)

Go Vote Today. If you haven’t voted yet, here are all your options for polling locations. As the polls open at 7 a.m., all are free and clear of lines. That probably will change throughout the day, so be sure to check that link to inform where you point your vehicle. As for what to watch after you cast your ballot, beyond the top races, there are 12 U.S. House seats across the state that appear to be in play. At the statehouse, Republicans are trying to take back 12 seats they lost in 2018 while Democrats are trying to flip 22 others. Both the Texas House and Senate have been governed by Republicans since 2003. Could that change? November 3 will be interesting.

Dallas County DA Pleads With Public for Protest Video. District Attorney John Creuzot wants anyone’s footage that shows a police officer shooting a protester with a projectile. “What we are specifically interested in is the video of the person — the police officer — firing that projectile,” he said at a news conference on Thursday. The district attorney has not been able to identify the officer who shot 26-year-old Brandon Saenz, resulting in the loss of his eye and seven teeth.

As Coronavirus Cases Continue their Ascent, the Holidays Are Worrisome. Dallas County health leaders are understandably nervous as we approach Halloween tomorrow, but also Thanksgiving and Christmas. Hospitalizations in Dallas County are up 27 percent in the last two weeks, just in time for holidays where families generally spend hours together inside, the most likely place the virus spreads. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Mayor Eric Johnson have gone on a Zoom tour of local TV, urging parents to keep their children at home rather than trick-or-treat. Jenkins says to “absolutely not” venture out for your neighbor’s candy and is fearful that the highest prevalence of the virus has yet to come. Yesterday brought 656 new cases and four deaths while Tarrant logged 742 and six deaths.

Police Want to Question Man In Seattle Woman’s Disappearance. Marisela Botello Valdez was last seen in Deep Ellum on October 5. She vanished after leaving the Select Start Bar around 1 a.m. She didn’t return to where she was staying and she missed her return flight home. Police want to question Charles Beltran, who was last seen around that time driving a black 2014 Audi A6. The police didn’t offer much more information.

‘Mild, Tranquil’ Weekend Temperatures Ahead. The NBC 5 forecast pulls out its thesaurus to tell us to expect highs in the low 60s with sunny afternoons this weekend. Still, keep in mind that trick-or-treating isn’t the safest idea.