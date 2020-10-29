Leading Off (10/29/20)

Dallas County Hits the Six-Figure Mark. We surpassed 100,000 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Dallas County yesterday, adding 624 new cases in the process. Harris County did beat us to it, though. In a written statement, County Judge Clay Jenkins said, “The most recent medical models indicate that we’ll have above 1,000 new cases per day by Thanksgiving unless we change our behavior, push through the COVID fatigue, and go back to doing the things that we know will keep us safe.”

Swastika on City Garage Is Under Investigation. On Friday night, some people on the Reunion Tower observation deck noticed that a giant swastika had been painted on top of an abandoned parking garage nearby, and they reported it to DPD. The swastika, along with other anti-Semitic graffiti, was cleaned up over the weekend. Assistant city manager Joey Zapata notified the mayor and City Council members on Monday, but the crime wasn’t immediately made public. DPD says it is investigating in coordination with state and federal agencies.

Beto O’Rourke Was in Garland Yesterday, and Kamala Harris Will Campaign in Fort Worth Tomorrow. Tomorrow is also the last day for early voting. The election is Tuesday. Read this to understand why the DISD bond won’t actually increase property taxes even though your ballot says otherwise. And be sure to take a mask to the polling booth. Then get your flu shot.

Dallas City Council Approves Fair Park Plan. Now all they need is $58 million.