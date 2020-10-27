Leading Off (10/27/20)

COVID Update. Dallas County reported 498 new cases yesterday and two deaths. Tarrant County added the same number, Collin County added 78, and Denton added 219, its highest number in almost three weeks. Mask up, and stay distant.

Good Job Voting! North Texas counties have been turning out to vote early. For example, with four days of early voting left, 620,000 people in Dallas County have voted, topping the 2016 early voting record of 549,643. Still, though, that’s only 44 percent of registers voters. So keep at it, folks.

Filmmaker Indicted. We’ve written about Adam Donaghey. He is a movie producer who helped refurbish the Oak Cliff Theatre. He was arrested in April after being accused of sexually assaulting a child. Now a grand jury has handed down an indictment. His lawyer says Donaghey looks forward to his day in court.

DISD Bond Ballot Language Is Bunk. The Morning News published an editorial today supporting the DISD bond election and pointing out that the ballot language calling it a tax increase is simply misleading. It’s not a tax increase.