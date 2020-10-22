Leading Off (10/22/20)

Dallas City Council Gets First Look at New Fair Park Plan. Reps from Spectra, Fair Park First, and the Dallas Park and Recreation department briefed council members yesterday, presenting an updated plan for the 277-acre property that includes a 2-acre music green, parking deck, and 14-acre community park that’s been likened to Klyde Warren Park. The first phase of the project is expected to cost $58 million; $2 million has been raised so far. Council member Adam Bazaldua, who represents the Fair Park area, called the plan a “big win” for District 7 and the city as a whole, while also acknowledging longstanding community concerns: “Fair Park has symbolism in this city as segregation and racism and a systemic reason for why a lot of the surrounding communities and constituents of District 7 have their guard up and want to make sure this park is something that belongs to them.”

Arlington ISD Reports 34 Active COVID Cases in the Past Week Alone. Since in-person instruction started on September 28, there have been 166 positive cases reported district-wide. The past week’s new cases include 20 staff members and 14 students. Meanwhile, Dallas County cases also continue to rise. Yesterday’s totals include 523 new confirmed cases and two deaths. Dr. Fred Cerise, the president and CEO of Parkland Memorial Hospital, told The Dallas Morning News that he was concerned about the upward trajectory. “While not at the same level as our peak in mid-July yet, we are well on our way,” he told the paper. “The number of COVID patients at Parkland has tripled in just over a month, and the cases we are seeing today reflect community activity from two weeks ago. I have seen nothing in the past two weeks to make me think the curve we are on now will imminently flatten.”

Dallas Police Make Arrest for Murder of Air Force Reservist. Rashad Rayford surrendered himself to the Homicide Unit yesterday and was charged with the murder of Nick Slaughter, who died from a gunshot wound in the early morning hours on Monday. The shooting is believed to be related to an earlier incident involving an active shooter in a parking lot next to the Chocolate Lounge on South Lamar Street. Slaughter’s family believes he may have been hit by a stray bullet.