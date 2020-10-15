Leading Off (10/15/2020)

COVID. Dallas County reported 454 cases, 443 it considers to be new, and one death. The numbers are going in the wrong direction, which is why Judge Clay Jenkins raised the perceived risk level back to red after lowering it to orange six weeks ago. In other words, think twice before doing anything other than going out to vote.

Motel 6, Other Companies Fire The Richards Group After Founder Stand Richards’ Remarks. Richards reportedly called a pitch “too Black” for the motel chain’s “white supremacist audience.” After Ad Age made the remarks public, Motel 6 fired the agency, followed quickly by Keurig Dr Pepper and Home Depot.

Paul Quinn College Part of Chipotle’s Debt-Free College Education Program. After 120 days on the job, workers for the company are eligible to get 100 percent of their tuition covered up front at nonprofit, accredited schools, one of which is Paul Quinn. “The opportunity to welcome an amazing group of individuals like these to our college, to what we offer, to our culture, is just something we are incredibly thrilled by and frankly quite humbled to have the opportunity to do,” says president Michael Sorrell.