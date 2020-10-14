Leading Off (10/14/20)

Record Day for Early Voting. Hundreds of thousands of Texans flocked to the polls to vote early in the November general election. Besides some long lines and one Euless poll opening delayed because of a positive COVID-19 case, there were few hiccups locally. Record turnouts were recorded around the state.

COVID Cases Moving in “Wrong Direction.” All year health officials have spoken about a possible fall surge. It is looking like we might be heading toward it. Yesterday the county reported nearly 600 new cases. “We want the numbers to flatten and begin to go down with this pleasant weather and as we enter the holiday season,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Unfortunately, we are currently going in the wrong direction, but I know together we can turn it around and get to a better place for the fall.” Tarrant County health officials are considering returning to all virtual schooling, while the Tarrant County Judge plans to open bars. Wear your masks.

Dallas Will Finally Remove “Shingle Mountain.” The city will pay $450,000 to have the massive, toxic pile of debris removed from the neighborhood where it has sickened residents and stood as a monument of the city’s historic environmental neglect and failure to protect the health and safety of South Dallas residents. There is no date set for when the work will begin, though the contractor who got the job says it should take around 90 days to remove. The shingles will be dumped at the McCommas Bluff Landfill, about a mile from the current location next to Marsha Jackson’s home.