Leading Off (10/13/20)

Dallas Struggles With Rising Crime. At yesterday’s Public Safety Committee meeting, they knocked around the idea of not arresting people who are caught with less than 2 ounces of weed so that cops don’t waste time booking weed smokers into jail when they could be instead dealing with violent offenders. Homicides are up 10 percent (178 compared to 162 at this same point last year).

COVID Update. Yesterday Dallas County reported 335 new coronavirus cases and four deaths. Collin County added 74 cases. Mask up, and do your part.

More New Apartments in Deep Ellum. The eight-story Willow, at Commerce and Willow streets, will have 200 units and a sky lounge. Obviously.

Collin County Grows Less White, Less Republican. On the first day of early voting (that’s today, folks), Gromer Jeffers takes a look at the interesting congressional race for District 3, one of the richest districts in the country. Republican incumbent Van Taylor faces Democrat challenger Lulu Seikaly. Taylor says Collin residents are afraid of people from the far left burning down their houses. Seikaly says Collin residents are afraid of anti-science leadership during the pandemic.