Leading Off (10/12/2020)

Dak. I’m gonna warn you: this link shows the video of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s gruesome, third-quarter injury immediately, so maybe don’t click. The result: a compound fracture and dislocated ankle, and Dak is out for the rest of the season, maybe more. He was crying as he was carted off the field and it was hard not to get a bit emotional watching him, raising his arm to the crowd as he left the field. The team — playing without their leader, who was on pace to break the record for yardage in a season by something like 1,000 yards – pulled off a sort of miraculous victory, with a 38-yard completion to Michael Gallup setting up the game-winning field goal with three seconds left. But no one is really thinking about that right now.

COVID. Sunday Dallas County reported its most new coronavirus cases in two weeks: 455, plus one death. Hospitalizations are up 40 percent since September 27.

Genevieve Collins Pulls Out of Debate After Appendectomy. The Republican challenger for Colin Allred’s congressional seat was supposed to debate Allred tonight, but she had surgery yesterday after experiencing complications from her appendectomy last Saturday.