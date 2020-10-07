Drone Footage of Oncor’s Clear-Cutting at White Rock Lake

Mark Ross is an amazing digital illustrator whose name you might recognize from the pages of D Magazine. He lives near White Rock Lake. After he read my post yesterday about Oncor clear-cutting 7 acres of woodland in the Old Fish Hatchery Nature Area, he put a drone in the air and got the video below. Councilwoman Paula Blackmon ventured to the area yesterday to see the devastation with her own eyes. She was shocked (and not just because she saw a coral snake). She told me that she has a meeting with Oncor today to ask them what exactly happened and to explore possible remediation.

Whiterock Old Fish Hatchery Destruction 2020 from mark ross on Vimeo.