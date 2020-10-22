Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Dez Bryant Close to Joining an NFL Team*, Not the Cowboys

*an NFL team's practice squad, but still

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner October 22, 2020 11:05 am

Dez Bryant has been out of football for a long time. He’s only 31, but he last played — for the Cowboys — in the 2017 season. He signed with the New Orleans Saints a couple of months into the 2018 season, but then he tore his achilles tendon two days later, in practice, not even making it into a game, and that seemed like that.

Bryant has since actively campaigned to get back on the Cowboys’ roster, but I think the closest that has come to happening is Jerry Jones making some noncommittal remarks about wishing Bryant well. I personally never thought he would play football again.

But, it looks like he is at least in the vicinity of that happening. If all goes well, Bryant will be joining the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. And with the craziness of this current NFL season, who knows what might happen after that?

Also, it was a catch, and we all know that.

