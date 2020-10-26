Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Automotive

Daniel Macdonald Wants to Know What You Do for a Living

But only if you drive an expensive car

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner October 26, 2020 11:56 am

An alert FrontBurnervian pointed me today to Daniel Macdonald’s TikTok account. Last month, the guy started walking up to people in Dallas who were driving expensive cars and asking them what they do for a living. Highland Park Village appears to be fertile hunting ground. Now he has 2 million followers. This TikTok he posted October 3 has been viewed 34 million times. Of all media outlets, KLUV appears to have first written about Macdonald. So props to them. And props to Macdonald for finding a solid side hustle.

Tags:

Newsletter

Get a weekly recap in your inbox every Sunday of our best stories from the week plus a primer for the days ahead.

Find It

Search our directories for...

Restaurants

Restaurants

 Bars

Bars

 Events

Events

 Attractions

Attractions

 View All

View All

Related Content

Comments