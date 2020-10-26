Daniel Macdonald Wants to Know What You Do for a Living

An alert FrontBurnervian pointed me today to Daniel Macdonald’s TikTok account. Last month, the guy started walking up to people in Dallas who were driving expensive cars and asking them what they do for a living. Highland Park Village appears to be fertile hunting ground. Now he has 2 million followers. This TikTok he posted October 3 has been viewed 34 million times. Of all media outlets, KLUV appears to have first written about Macdonald. So props to them. And props to Macdonald for finding a solid side hustle.