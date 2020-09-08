Welcome Back to School, St. Mark’s

Imagine a high school teacher who writes letters to his students over the summer about baseball games. It’s impossibly charming. That was Sean Mitchell’s experience when he attended St. Mark’s more than just a few years ago. When that teacher, Tom Adams, died this year, Sean went looking for the letters his old teacher and baseball coach wrote him many summers ago. Sean’s story, a recollection of a simpler, more innocent time, appears in our September issue, and it went online today.

My youngest kid started her freshman year today. Online, of course. To every parent similarly fighting through wifi issues today, enjoy Sean’s reverie of what school once looked like.