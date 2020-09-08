Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Mr. Tom Adams, who taught baseball and basketball at St. Mark's for nearly half a century. Courtesy of St Mark's School of Texas; Sean Mitchell

Education

Welcome Back to School, St. Mark’s

R.I.P., Mr. Adams

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner September 8, 2020 12:54 pm

Imagine a high school teacher who writes letters to his students over the summer about baseball games. It’s impossibly charming. That was Sean Mitchell’s experience when he attended St. Mark’s more than just a few years ago. When that teacher, Tom Adams, died this year, Sean went looking for the letters his old teacher and baseball coach wrote him many summers ago. Sean’s story, a recollection of a simpler, more innocent time, appears in our September issue, and it went online today.

My youngest kid started her freshman year today. Online, of course. To every parent similarly fighting through wifi issues today, enjoy Sean’s reverie of what school once looked like.

