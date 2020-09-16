Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Like a Good Neighbor: Geyden and Barry Sage were told that their Old East Dallas neighborhood traced its roots to New York money, thoroughbred racing, and the Belmont Stakes. The true origins, uncovered after years of digging through dusty archives, turned out to be a whole lot closer to home. Elizabeth Lavin

Dallas History

The Amateur Sleuths Who Found a Missing Piece of Dallas History

Thanks to a little digging by Geyden and Barry Sage, we now know why the Lowest Greenville neighborhood has its name — sorta.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner September 16, 2020 1:37 pm

In the Lowest Greenville area, between Lakewood Heights and Vickery Place, there is a little neighborhood called Belmont. The accepted history for many years has been that the neighborhood got its name from August Belmont Jr., a prominent New York financier and the son of the man who founded the Belmont Stakes. The accepted history has been wrong.

Awhile back, a couple that owns a 100-year-old Craftsman in the neighborhood began researching the history of their house. Geyden and Barry Sage found far more than they were looking for. I love stories like these, pieces of our history that lie at our feet as we walk past them every day without noticing. So of course I wanted to publish it, especially when Geyden showed me all the cool early 1900s ads for the Belmont Addition that ran in the Dallas Morning News.

Thanks to the Sages’ doggedness, the Belmont Addition Conservation District has (quietly) updated its official history, and the September issue of D Magazine contains a fascinating story about the city’s history. That story went online today. Discover the truth for yourself.

