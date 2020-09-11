Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Trevor Paulhus

Crime

Rais Bhuiyan Survived 9/11 — Just Barely

A white supremacist looking for revenge shot him in the face.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner September 11, 2020 3:33 pm

Paul Krugman tweeted today, “Overall, Americans took 9/11 pretty calmly.” I disagree. Unless the wars we’ve been fighting since that time can be considered “calm.” And I know Rais Bhuiyan would disagree. In the days after 9/11, a madman seeking revenge walked into the Texaco in Mesquite where he was working and shot him in the face. The amazing thing about Bhuihan’s story? He forgave the shooter and did everything he could to stop the state of Texas from executing him. Mike Mooney told the tale for D Magazine in 2011. On this day, it is worth rereading.

