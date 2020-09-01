Northway Church Holds Its First School Supply Drive Since Tornado

Each year, Northway Church in Northwest Dallas spends a day handing out backpacks to residents who live near Bachman Lake. This year was different. Obviously, there’s the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately affected Latinx residents like those who live near the church. But Northway also sustained major damage in the 2019 tornadoes. Its George Dahl-designed Noah’s Ark sanctuary had its windows blown out and its ceiling pulled apart.

Still, the church’s congregants came together. They donated back packs and school supplies. They showed up early in the morning on August 29 to set up and handed them out in the summer heat. By the end of the day, more than 400 families had received school supplies for more than 1,100 kids.

Take a look at the scene in the attached gallery.