No! The Old Monk Will NOT Reopen Quietly!

BREAKING: Today at 3, the Old Monk reopened, exactly six months after the day it closed in response to the pandemic. Well, there was a brief reopening awhile back. That lasted two weeks. Then a member of the staff came down with COVID-19, and the Monk closed again. So we are just going to keep things simple and go with six months.

What has the crew been doing these past six months? I texted that hard-hitting question to owner Feargal McKinney, the finest Irishman in all of East Dallas. His response: “Staff look like they have been working out, living healthy, and getting tattoos.”

I asked him a follow-up question: “Would you have gone for it on fourth down?”

Feargal’s answer: “Not good with sports analogies.” Time passed. He updated his response: “Just got clarity on football question. Would have gone for it. So I guess I was not watching football for last six months.”

He also added: “I’d prefer not to be on record or quoted, just want to open quietly.”

NO! You know what else, Feargal? Hell no!

The Monk is open, people. Let there be rejoicing. This might be where 2020 turns around. Here’s the full release that was emailed just a few minutes before 3 p.m.: