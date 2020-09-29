Local News
Mike Wilson Resigns as Editor of the Dallas Morning News, Ctd.
A little more of a personal remembrance of Wilson's time at the paper.
I don’t know Mike Wilson very well. We have made small talk a time or two here and there. But I do know quite a few writers around the country who consider him a trusted colleague and/or friend, so I thought I’d reach out to them to get their thoughts.
I’m kidding. That’s right. It’s more names better for a dog than Story, which is what Wilson named his dog, who I have to acknowledge at this point may no longer be with us and for that I am sorry, just a bit more sorry than I am over the fact this blessed creature lived its entire life under the name Story, which is a crime. You hear me? A crime.
Let’s see …
Dobby
Luka
Kristaps
Zinger
Tim
Timmy
THJ
Boban
Bobi
Dwight
Jalen
Carlisle
Trey
Maxi
Willie
Do
Dorian
Do-Do
Seth
Cubes
Delon
Dirk
Robert
Elliott
Wilonsky
Ned
Desus
Mero
Boutros
Mufasa
Jay Chuckles
Ja
Sergio
Nelson
Gramps
Grandpa
Grandpa Joe
Goethe (heavily enunciated, correct pronunciation)
Morris
Kelly
Slater
Parker
Bendis
Veronica
Bam
Tyler
Jimmy
Butler
Kemba
Walker
Daniel Theis (never shortening it)
J.R.
Grimace
Javale
Carmelo
C.J.
Damian
Anderson .Bark
Mista Dobalina
Mista Bob Dobalina
Mista Dogalina
Mista Dog Dogalina
Boogie
Bones
Bubba Barxxx
Big Pun
Big Pokey
Pookie
Big Pooh
Cappadogga
The D.O.G.
Ed Sheeran
Young Buck
Young Chop
Yung Joc
Yung Young
Vince
Phife
Charlie
Cecily
Artie
Bozo
Reggie
TC Tuggers
TC Topps
Akiva
Dr. Skull
Ted
Shortstack
Cramblin
Duvet
Bruno
Stanzo
New Joe
Howie
Roy Donk
Lev
MacGruber
O’Malley
Cagney
Lacey
Rod
Ruben
Rabasa
Chunky
Bart Harley Jarvis
Comments