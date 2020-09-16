Luka Doncic Named to First Team All-NBA

I was a little bit worried that some position-related chicanery might somehow bump him to the second team in favor of someone like Kawhi Leonard, but today it became official: Luka Doncic was named to the All-NBA first team, joined by LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, and Anthony Davis. He’s only the second Maverick to make the first team (the other rhymes with “Smirk Smowitzki”) and just the third to be named to any of the three All-NBA squads (Steve Nash made the third team a couple of times before leaving).

Here is a look at the season that earned him the honor.