Leading Off (9/8/20)

COVID-19 Update. Dallas County reported 261 new cases yesterday and no deaths. Collin County reported 53 cases. Y’all keep masking up. Fun fact: the Dallas area leads the nation in the share of employees returning to the office. More than a third of offices here are back in business.

DISD Is Back to School. A certain freshman is hoping that a certain dad properly installed a wifi extender so she can attend school today. Good luck to everyone!

DMN Argues for Tightening of Teen Curfew. Check out this sentence: “What everyone who spends time in Deep Ellum understands is that much of the violence stems from young people gathering late into the night, well past the city’s curfew for those under 17.” Oof.

Dallas Stars! Puck drops at 7 tonight. Stars lead the series 1-0 against the Golden Knights, the worst name in professional sports. Jump on the bandwagon.