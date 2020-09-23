Leading Off (9/23/20)

Dallas City Council Votes on Budget Today. And a proposed $7 million cut in police overtime pay that was originally planned to be used to fund a variety of public services will all be plowed back into public safety measures. In other words, no defunding the police in Dallas, yet. Meanwhile, the police department is expanding its surveillance program.

COVID-19 Fatalities Surpass 1,000 in Dallas County. That death toll makes COVID-19 the third highest cause of death since March, higher than any other cause of death except for heart disease or cancer during that time. In a statement, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called it a “grim milestone.”

Joppa Community Is a Microcosm of America’s Racial History. DMN Architecture Critic Mark Lamster takes a deep dive into the former freedman’s town that is nestled up against an isolated corner of the Trinity forest, a quite and peaceful community of around 300 homes that is treasured for its remote tranquility within a sprawling urban region. “That isolation is also Joppa’s curse,” Lamster writes. “For more than a century, it has allowed Dallas to exploit, neglect, terrorize and otherwise abuse Joppa and its residents. The neighborhood serves as a disturbing case study in the systemic racism faced by Black communities nationwide.”

Where’s Tyler Seguin? The Dallas Stars Face Off in Pivotal Game 3 Tonight. The series is even at 1-1. If the Stars are going to prevail in the Stanley Cup Finals, they will need their most experienced forward to show up, writes Tim Cowlishaw.