Leading Off (9/22/20)

Stars Lose. From the Tampa Bay Times: “The Lightning sent a message in the first period Monday night of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final. It was to themselves as much as to the Stars: They are a better team than the one that showed up to start Game 1. In Game 1, Tampa Bay let Dallas set the tone, failed to execute and lost. In Game 2, the Lightning scored three goals in the opening period — two on the power play — and went on to a 3-2 win at Edmonton to even the series at one game each.” BTW, Joe Pavelski tied Mike Modano for the second-most playoff goals by an American-born player. My analysis: In Game 3, the Stars absolutely need to play hockey. They can do this.

Pandemic Numbers. Dallas County reported 316 coronavirus cases yesterday; 177 of those came from the state’s reporting system. There were two deaths. Collin County reported 45 cases. It looks like we did a good job distancing and wearing masks over the Labor Day weekend, as we haven’t seen a bump in cases. Here’s a cool website for masks. I used it to make a Luka mask that I can’t wait to wear.

Old Exxon Mobil Building Lands Tenant. Remember the building on Stemmons from Logan’s Run? We wrote about it in the September issue. Now it’s part of a development called Pegasus Park, and it has its first tenant, Massachusetts-based BioLabs. The 37,000-square-foot life science coworking center with shared laboratory spaces will open next year.

Today Is National Voter Registration Day. Here’s a rundown of North Texas events aimed at getting folks registered. The Mavs are hosting a drive-through registration. If you aren’t registered, get to it.