Leading Off (9/15/20)

Damn Dallas Stars Are Going to the Effing Stanley Cup Finals! The lede from the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer was so confident in his team Monday that he didn’t have a postgame speech prepared had they lost. Midway through the third period, it appeared as though DeBoer wouldn’t need to say anything. But the Knights were unable to get across the finish line and allowed three unanswered goals to lose 3-2 in overtime … .” It was a wonderful game, and I am on the bandwagon with all my luggage and a cooler packed with snacks for the road. Would you hate me if I bought an official Stars sweater and had it made with the number 77 and the name Luka? BONUS CONTENT: Here’s the video from 2012 when Stars owner Tom Gaglardi put a monster hit on me that broke something in my elbow and took me about two years to recover from. Not kidding.

COVID-19 Numbers. Dallas County reported 440 cases and three deaths yesterday. County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement: “With the weather getting cooler, I encourage people who frequent an establishment where you are eating to choose take-out, delivery or patio dining. For visitors to your home, it is best to be masked, and outdoor gatherings are preferable to indoor gatherings.”

Bizarre Killing in Oak Lawn. Two guys walked to dinner and drinks. On the walk home, they did some drugs. Then one of them shot and beat to death the other in a front lawn while a neighbor videotaped the killing. Horrible.

Magnolia Building for Sale. Look, I know it’s 29 stories and a bit over your budget. But you’re never going to see interest rates this low again. Plus, it has the pegasus. So go ahead. Make a lowball offer. Why not?