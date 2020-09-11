Leading Off (9/11/20)

City Bids Out Removal of Shingle Mountain. Woo boy, this one’s a long time coming. The city of Dallas now hopes to find a bidder to remove Shingle Mountain by late September. Marsha Jackson has been living next to a pile of shingles that is somewhere around 60 to 100 feet tall for the past three years. The man responsible, Chris Ganter and his Blue Star Recycling, set up shop near the landfill and started charging just a little more to accept shingles from contractors. It could take hours to get into the landfill. The shingles started piling up faster than he could process. The company ran out of money and left the mountain there, next to Marsha Jackson’s home. The city is now bidding out a proposal to remove the shingles, which should cost about $2 million. Environmentalists are skeptical that the city is serious about this. Jackson sued the city to remove the dumping site in July, which limits what officials can say about it.

The State’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Is Down. Statewide, the rate is at 7.58 percent, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Now, public health experts are urging mass testing to ensure that any Labor Day gatherings or in-school sessions don’t spike cases. Yesterday, Dallas County added just 152 new cases.

Dallas ISD Has a New Plan For In-Person Learning. The new guidance allows the youngest students to return a week ahead of the rest, on September 28. That means sixth graders will be allowed back before seventh, ninth before 10th, and so on. But if a campus reaches 60 percent capacity, the district wants to switch into a hybrid model, where students would alternate between in-person and distance learning.

Another Nice Day Ahead. It’ll peak in the 70s this afternoon. Tomorrow, you’re looking at highs in the mid-80s. Fall is creeping in.