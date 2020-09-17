American Airlines Center Will Be Open For Early Voting and Election Day

In a move that should have happened years ago, the American Airlines Center will be a voting supercenter both for early voting (Oct. 13–30) and Election Day (Nov. 3). Some dates you should be aware of:

Deadline for registering by mail to vote is (postmarked by) Monday, Oct. 5

Deadline to register in person to vote is Monday, Oct. 5

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is (received by) Friday, Oct. 23

OK, I know the comments are going to be full of our usual band of dubious brothers talking about voter fraud. 1) ignore that 2) VOTE