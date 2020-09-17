Politics & Government
American Airlines Center Will Be Open For Early Voting and Election Day
That is Oct. 13–30 and Nov. 3.
By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner September 17, 2020 10:19 am
In a move that should have happened years ago, the American Airlines Center will be a voting supercenter both for early voting (Oct. 13–30) and Election Day (Nov. 3). Some dates you should be aware of:
- Deadline for registering by mail to vote is (postmarked by) Monday, Oct. 5
- Deadline to register in person to vote is Monday, Oct. 5
- The deadline to request a ballot by mail is (received by) Friday, Oct. 23
OK, I know the comments are going to be full of our usual band of dubious brothers talking about voter fraud. 1) ignore that 2) VOTE
Comments