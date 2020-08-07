Read the August Issue of D Magazine For Free

Media
We don’t normally do this, but we don’t normally spend nearly 40 editorial pages on a single story. Sorry—not a single story, but somewhere around 100 smaller ones, highlighting all the heroism that we could find our community during the pandemic. We scrapped our annual Best of Big D feature—best bars, restaurants, night clubs, barbers—and replaced it with a piece that we hoped gave a glimpse at all the work our neighbors have done to lift one another up.
We’d like to share it with you now, which is why we’re releasing a digital edition. If you like it, consider subscribing or pick one up from newsstands. The stories will begin publishing online individually in about a week. You can also read Zac Crain’s cover story about Mark Cuban, who’s done a lot of growing up in the past few months. Photographer Elizabeth Lavin went inside UT Southwestern’s COVID ward and I wrote about the operation. Peter Simek dives into a #metoo scandal that could tank the Dallas film scene.
There is plenty more to discover. Won’t you join us?
