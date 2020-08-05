Leading Off (8/5/2020)

Dallas County Records Second Highest Day of COVID Deaths. The 31 new deaths include a man in his 20s and two men in their 30s. The county also reported 641 new cases, which is a jump from yesterday’s dip into the 300s. Collin County has reported its highest day of new cases ever. The North Texas Food Bank will hold its fourth free food distribution at Fair Park on August 11.

Problem Testing Vendor Had Checkered Past. As Tim mentioned yesterday, there have been problems with the vendor running the COVID-19 testing site at the University of Dallas. A new investigation has found that city officials vetting the vendor, Honu Management Group, overlooked some sketchy history, including a Washington state investigation into a foot cream kickback scheme and a conflict of interest involving the owner of an El Paso construction company who vouched for Honu.

More Problems Emerge With Reopening Schools. A survey of area school districts found that most do not have the air filtering systems that have shown to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and families are struggling to acquire computers in time for the start of the online school year.

Census Count Finishing Early. The census has already been plagued by pandemic shutdowns. Now the census plans to wrap up early, sparking fears of an inaccurate count.