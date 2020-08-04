Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (8/4/20)

It will be sunny today, with a high of about 90. You'd be a food to complain.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner August 4, 2020 7:37 am

COVID-19 Update. Dallas County reported 382 new coronavirus cases yesterday, the lowest number since mid-June. Good work, people. However, it looks like something janky might be going on at one of our testing sites. The UD site was recently running at 7 percent positivity, compared to 17 percent at sites run by Parkland. Dr. Philip Huang is working on it.

DFW Air Traffic Over Southlake. Northerly winds are leading more planes to use runway 31L today. Everyone knows about 31L, right? Pretty good little runway. Anyway, that means more traffic over Southlake.

TCU Players Boycott Football Practice. They did it because coach Gary Patterson dropped the n-word while talking about why players shouldn’t use the n-word.

