Leading Off (8/31/20)

The Dallas Mavericks Are Eliminated. Luka Doncic had another brilliant performance, but it wasn’t enough. The Clippers and Kawhi Leonard were too much, especially without Kristaps Porzingis’ floor spacing and shot creation. The Mavs made it to six games against the second seed, losing yesterday afternoon 111-97. The future is bright. The Stars, meanwhile, are a game away from moving on.

The Coronavirus Backlog Isn’t Over Yet. According to WFAA, about 46 of the 370 testing labs still cannot submit their COVID-19 data to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The backlog has resulted in hundreds of thousands of unchecked tests pouring into counties across Texas. It dates back to March. The station reports that it took six months for the state to hire “a data team.” Meanwhile, Dallas County added another 360 cases yesterday; 233 came from prior months.

DeSoto ISD Superintendent Resigns. The Texas Education Agency wants to put a conservator in charge of DeSoto’s public schools, largely due to financial mismanagement under the previous superintendent. David Harris led the district from 2012 through 2018, and left it with a $21.6 million shortfall. Last night in an emergency meeting, current Superintendent D’Andre Weaver resigned, freeing the conservator to take over.

Storms Likely This Week. Expect thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, complemented with a continued heat advisory.