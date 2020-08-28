Leading Off (8/28/20)

Sports On Hold After Vile Shootings, Killings in Wisconsin. What is left to say anymore about all of this? Maybe nothing. Which is why the NHL went quiet yesterday, and the the NBA bubble drifted into silence.

Texas Dodges Worst Hurricane Fears. But the devastation, particularly in southeast Texas, was still terrible, leaving six people dead. The governor visited Orange yesterday, which withstood some of the worst damage. Orange was also deeply affected by Hurricane Harvey, which raises the question of how many times these largely low-income communities will manage to rebuild amidst the increasing frequency and ferocity of storms?

Natural Disasters Affecting Cities in Unexpected Ways. The Frisco fire department, for example, has responded to the hurricanes along the coast, the wildfires in California, and the social justice protests in their own town.

Temps Expected to Push Into 100s Again. DFW has already recorded seven days of triple-digit heat this summer, and forecasters expect to tack on a few more days in the lower 100s this weekend. With the humidity, however, it may feel like 109-113 degrees.

Oh Yeah, There’s Still a Pandemic. You know the drill: 219 cases, five new deaths. Dallas County has now had 70,000 cases of the disease, and it has killed more than 12,000 people in Texas–more than four times the death toll of the September 11 attacks in Texas alone. But the spread is slowing in Dallas County, a sign that the simple inconvenience of wearing masks and social distancing continue to work.

Yes, Virginia, There Is Still Decency and Humanity In the World. I know, it’s rough out there. But listen, we human folk still possess the capacity for kindness, compassion, grace, and generosity. Case in point: the 80-plus four-legged friends who were flown into Meacham Airport to escape the worst of the hurricane. Among the pet-vacuees was a little three legged mouse. You should click on the video. He’s really cute.