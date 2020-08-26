Leading Off (8/26/20)

24 More Deaths From COVID-19. The bad news chaser. After a day in which we saw fewer cases than we had since April—98!—we’re back to 217 and 24 deaths, including two men in their 30s. This is the first day in a while that Dallas County hasn’t added any cases from the state’s backlog; these are all fresh.

R.I.P. Riley Gale. Dallas needs more people like Riley Gale, who lifted the city up even as his band Power Trip found international acclaim over its dozen or so years. He died Monday evening at 34. Just look at all the remembrances that poured in yesterday. We’ll have more on this in the coming days.

Dallas Preparing for Laura Evacuees. According to the great Space City Weather, Hurricane Laura intensified overnight into a Category 3 hurricane and is expected to make landfall this evening. The cone of the storm looks like it will run straight into Beaumont and Port Arthur and Lake Charles, narrowly missing Houston. There’s still time for it to grow into a Category 4. There are two evacuation centers established in Mesquite and Ennis. Dallas and Tarrant counties are offering folks hotel rooms, meals, and other services. Austin’s shelter has already run out of space.

Clippers Smash Mavericks. Tim Rogers’ Dallas Mavericks lost Game 5 by 43 points in a statement game from Paul George, who’d been useless in the last few. They’re now down 3-2 and face elimination in Game 6. Marcus Morris appeared to purposely step on Luka Doncic’s shoe, but he denies that. And Clippers Coach Doc Rivers gave a terrific speech following the game about the shooting of Jacob Blake and the killing of Black men by police. You just need to watch it.