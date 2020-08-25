Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (8/25/20)

It'll be sunny today, with a high of 94. Enjoy.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner August 25, 2020 7:43 am

COVID-19 News Is Good. Dallas County reported only 182 new cases yesterday, and just 98 of those were recent. And no deaths! You know what else? Collin County report no new cases or deaths yesterday. I’m really proud of you guys. [wipes tear] Keep up the good work with your masks and distancing.

Stars Win. Anton Khudobin was great between the pipes (that’s a hockey phrase), and Alexander Radulov scored a goal off his collarbone (that’s just nuts).

Arlington Man Shoots Cat With Crossbow. Robin the cat survived and now wears a necktie. Adorable.

Exxon Mobil Booted From Dow. Exxon’s stock is down 40 percent year to date. Just nine years ago it was the world’s biggest company.

